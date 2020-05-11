|
George A. Pledge
Jackson - George A. Pledge, age 92, died peacefully at his Jackson residence surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Pledge was born in Newbern, TN on August 25, 1927, the son of the late Robert E. and Lela Bell Harrison Pledge. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was an entrepreneur owning and operating several businesses during his career. He was a charter member of Crossroads Assembly of God. One of his passion's was Gideon's International, where he was member for 46 years. He distributed the Bible all over West Tennessee and even New York City. He spoke at numerous churches throughout the area representing the organization. He was a member of the Bill Baxter Bible Class, which aired live on radio, for over 20 years, teaching the class for much of that time.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Doris Mayberry Pledge of Jackson, TN; four children, Kent Pledge and wife Diane, Melody Kelly and husband Tommy, Joel Pledge and wife Linda and Timothy Pledge and wife Kerry all of Jackson, TN; a sister, Gertie Douglas of Newbern, TN; seven grandchildren, Bethany Erickson (Joel), Lindsey Freyer (Jay), Jean Odom (Michael), Thomas Pledge (Carrie), Carson Pledge, Brad Kelly (Lauren) and Katie Black (Levi); seven great grandchildren, Audrey, Austin, A.J. and Elizabeth Erickson, Jake, Lilly and Jude Freyer, Karlee and Joselynn Odom and Piper Pledge and Harper and Kaya Kelly.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Ridgecrest Cemetery with Pastor Joel Pledge officiating.
The family is requesting that memorial contributions be directed to the Gideon's International
