George Barnes
Jackson - The services for Mr. George Lynn Barnes, age 73, will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at East Trinity United Methodist Church with Bro. Steven Callicoatt and Bro. Steve Douglas officiating.
Mr. Barnes' working years were primarily 20 years with the ICG Railroad and 27 years with the City of Jackson from which he retired in 2018. Leisure time was spent with his family, church family, horseback riding and farming.
Mr. Barnes passed away on October 5, 2019, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. He was born on September 27, 1946, to the late George and Sara Hawk Barnes.
Mr. Barnes is survived by his wife, Jean Barnes; son, Anthony Barnes and wife Donna; daughter, Katie Coffman and husband David; grandchildren, William Barnes and wife Leona, Erin Barnes, Bailey Coffman, Lane Coffman; great grandson, Colby Barnes.
Visitation for Mr. Barnes will be held on Monday, October 6, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at East Trinity United Methodist Church, and also Tuesday 10 a.m. until time of service.
Memorials may be directed to East Trinity United Methodist Church, 3291 Paul Coffman Dr., Jackson, TN 38301 or the .
Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home, 403 E. Baltimore St., Jackson, TN 38301
731-424-2424
Published in The Jackson Sun on Oct. 8, 2019