George "Elb" Crawley
George "Elb" Crawley

Parsons - George Elbert "Elb" Crawley, 82, of Parsons, TN, passed away Wednesday, June 10th, at his home.

He was retired from Kaddis Mfg., he was a US Air Force veteran and attended Campground Presbyterian Church.

George is survived by a daughter, Roseanna (Neil) Brown, of Lexington; two sisters, Lona Keeton, of Parsons; Ruth Maness, of Decaturville.

He is also survived by 4 Grandchildren - Savanna (Colton) Bradfield, Kyndal Greenway, Cammy Brown and Dawson Brown and 1 Great Grandchild - Waylon Barnes.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Crawley and his parents, Mack and Alma Crawley.

His Funeral Service will be held at Reed's Chapel, Decaturville, TN, at 1 PM on Friday, June 12th, with David Hawley officiating. Burial will follow in Campground Cemetery.

Visitation is Thursday 4 PM - 8 PM and Friday 10 AM until service.

731-852-3643

reedschapelfh.com




Published in The Jackson Sun from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reed's Chapel
113 S West St
Decaturville, TN 38329
(731) 852-3643
