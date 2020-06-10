George "Elb" CrawleyParsons - George Elbert "Elb" Crawley, 82, of Parsons, TN, passed away Wednesday, June 10th, at his home.He was retired from Kaddis Mfg., he was a US Air Force veteran and attended Campground Presbyterian Church.George is survived by a daughter, Roseanna (Neil) Brown, of Lexington; two sisters, Lona Keeton, of Parsons; Ruth Maness, of Decaturville.He is also survived by 4 Grandchildren - Savanna (Colton) Bradfield, Kyndal Greenway, Cammy Brown and Dawson Brown and 1 Great Grandchild - Waylon Barnes.He was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Crawley and his parents, Mack and Alma Crawley.His Funeral Service will be held at Reed's Chapel, Decaturville, TN, at 1 PM on Friday, June 12th, with David Hawley officiating. Burial will follow in Campground Cemetery.Visitation is Thursday 4 PM - 8 PM and Friday 10 AM until service.731-852-3643