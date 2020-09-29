George David RiceJackson - George David Rice passed away Saturday September 26, 2020, at Northbrooke after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.He was born October 31, 1949 in Jackson, the son of the late William Russell Rice, Sr. and Edna Earle (Curdts) Rice. He graduated from Jackson High School and also the University of Tennessee where he was the recipient of a football scholarship. His teammates and friends included Phil Fulmer, Bobby Majors, and Phil Pierce. He worked in the insurance business and as a stock broker before his health forced him into retirement. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.David is survived by his daughters Cyra Brashear (Trice) and Lezlie Mackie (Brett), son Charle David "Chase", grandchildren Iris Elizabeth Brashear, Annle Marie Brashear, Whistler David Mackie, Charles Wilder Mackie, Lillabette Madeline Mackie and sister Janet Craig Stallings (Tom). A special thanks to his cousin Linda Rice Jones, niece Carrie Stallings Williams and sister in law Lisa Murray Rice for helping during his illness and Keelen Yandell and Peggy Pate for their many visits. Dave was predeceased by his brothers Russ, Jr. and Paul Foster Rice.A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday September 30th at Hollywood Cemetery.