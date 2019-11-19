|
In Memory of
Dr. George Emanuel Thomas Sr.
Feb. 10, 1940 - Nov. 13, 2019
Dr. George Emanuel Thomas, Sr., 79, entered into God's presence on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, Emanuel George Thomas and Chrysanthy Thomas; son George Emanuel Thomas, Jr., and sister, Flora Thomas. He is survived by his son, Dr. Stephen J. Thomas (Shannon); 4 grandchildren, McKenzie, Reese, Kate and Stephen John Thomas. He attended Ramsay High School and then graduated from Birmingham Southern College and followed with Medical School at University of Alabama Medical School in Birmingham. After his first year of surgical residency, he was drafted into the Army and served two years with a tour in Viet Nam. Upon discharge, he returned and completed the remaining three years of his surgical residency. He was a meticulous and well respected surgeon in Jackson, Tennessee for 42 years where he dedicated his life to the care of his patients in the community. Dr. Thomas was a lifetime member of Holy Trinity Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral and served on the Parish Council. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 3:00 pm at 3641 Youth Town Road Pinson, TN 38366 in the Gym. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to George Thomas Jr. Academy in care of Youth Town of Tennessee, P. O. Box 1385 Jackson, Tennessee 38302.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019