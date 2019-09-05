Services
Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home
303 East Church Street
Medina, TN 38355
(731) 783-3026
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Church at Sugar Creek
Humboldt, TN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
The Church at Sugar Creek
Humboldt, TN
George Griffin Boyte

George Griffin Boyte Obituary
George Griffin Boyte

Humboldt, TN - George Griffin Boyte, age 94, a lifelong resident of Humboldt, TN, graduated to his heavenly home on August 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Olga Boyte. Griffin leaves behind his beloved wife of 66 years, Carol Dent Boyte; his children Kitty Boyte McKee (and the late Jerry McKee) of Nashville, TN, Bonnie Boyte Capsuto (Allen) of Marietta, GA, and George Griffin Boyte, Jr. (Lori) of Jackson, TN; and his grandsons Miller Dent McKee of Nashville, TN, George Griffin Boyte III of Phoenix, AZ, and Eli Oakley Boyte of Jackson, TN.

Griffin graduated from Humboldt High School, and the Vanderbilt University School of Law. He faithfully served his country in World War II in the South Pacific with the US Marine Corps. Upon graduating from law school, he returned to Humboldt, where he practiced law for over 60 years. Griffin loved Humboldt, and was active in all phases of his beloved hometown, serving in various leadership roles in the Jaycees, the Chamber of Commerce, Gibson County Commission, the Humboldt Golf and Country Club, Balladores, and was a 50+-year member of the Rotary Club, where he was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow, and, in January of 2018, as its oldest member. Griffin loved the practice of law, and served as City Judge and City Attorney in Humboldt, as well as the Tennessee Legislature and the Tennessee Constitutional Convention. He loved the law, and cherished kinsmanship with fellow barristers, having served as President of the Gibson County Bar Association, President of the Tennessee Bar Association, a fellow and council member of the American Bar Association, as well as an active member of the Tennessee Defense Lawyers.

Griffin was a lifelong faithful member of the congregation of the First Baptist Church of Humboldt, where he served in numerous capacities.

The family is especially grateful to all the wonderful providers and friends at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt, TN, who assisted and loved on Griffin during these last couple of years.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at The Church at Sugar Creek in Humboldt, TN. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 to 4:00, with the service at 4:00 p.m. The family request that memorials be sent to the Rotary Foundation, The Church at Sugar Creek, Gideons Intl., Young Life, or the donor's choice.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 5, 2019
