Dr. George Thomas, Sr.
Dr. George Emanuel Thomas, Sr., 79, entered into God's presence on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emanuel George Thomas and Chrysanthy Thomas; son George Emmanuel Thomas, Jr., and sister, Flora Thomas. He is survived by his son, Dr. Stephen J. Thomas (Shannon); 4 grandchildren, McKenzie, Reese, Kate, and Stephen John Thomas. He attended Ramsay High School and then graduated from Birmingham Southern College and followed with Medical School at the University of Alabama Medical School in Birmingham. After his first year of surgical residency, he entered the U. S. Army and served for two years with a tour in Viet Nam. Upon discharge, he returned and completed the remaining three years of his surgical residency. He was a meticulous, well-respected and beloved surgeon in Jackson, TN for 42 years where he dedicated his life to the care of his patients in the community. Dr. Thomas was a lifetime member of the Holy Trinity Holly Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral and served on the Parish Council. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him. The Funeral and burial was held in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, 16 November 2019. His family and friends are holding a Memorial Service to honor Dr. Thomas' life and service to the West Tennessee community at Youth Town in Pinson, Tennessee at 3:00 PM on Friday, 22 November 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Youthtown. All of his friends, patients and colleagues are invited to attend.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019