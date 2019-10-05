|
Gerald Lee Pritchard
Henderson, TN - Gerald Lee Pritchard, age 73 of Henderson, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
He was born on April 28, 1946 in Gibson County, TN, the son of the late Charles Floyd and Virgie Ann Hinson Pritchard. He was a graduate of North Side High School class of 1964. He was an Operating Engineer for Tennessee Valley Authority, retiring in 2007. He was an avid hunter who loved and enjoyed the gift of nature and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Marcom Pritchard; daughter, Lori Ann Pritchard Dutkovitch; brother, Mainard Pritchard; sister, Shirley Dowdell; brother, Charles Lamar Pritchard.
He is survived by his daughter, Leigh Ann Pritchard (David Thomas) of Humboldt, TN; son, Gerald D. Pritchard (Juanita Lynn) of Henderson; significant other, Casandra Williams of Henderson; grandchildren, David Lay, Casey Lay, Joshua Smith, Gerald Smith, Lauren Smith, Dalton Pritchard, Hannah Pritchard, and Bryce Pritchard; fifteen great grandchildren; brother, Larry Pritchard (Patsy) of Jackson; and sister, Ann Taylor (Kenneth) of Dresden.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 12 -2 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with interment following in Highland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers to serve will be Gerald D. Pritchard, David Thomas, Josh Smith, Bryce Pritchard, David Lay, and Ronnie Gillespie.
George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Oct. 5, 2019