Gladys Queen
Florence - Mrs. Queen passed away Sunday morning, January 12, 2020, at her home in Florence, AL. She was born in Mulga, AL, the daughter of the late William Andrew and Della Willis Burns. As a young girl, she attended school at Rose Creek in McNairy County and Hornsby in Hardeman County. She lived in Covington, TN for many years and in Florence, AL since 1984. Mrs. Queen married Mr. Marion Duane Queen on Thursday, March 2, 1972 and had worked as a pharmacy technician. She was a member of the North Florence Baptist Church. She leaves her husband of 47 years, Marion Duane Queen of Florence, AL; son, Bobby Earl Smith of Henderson, TN; step-son, Eddie Joe Smith of Jackson; two sisters, Ruby Lane of Millington, TN and Shirley Turner of Pueblo West, CO; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three daughters, Judy Smith Hall, Gladys Ruth Smith and Linda Dianne Smith; two sons, Billy Joe Smith and Jerry Winford McIntyre; and 8 sisters and brothers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the donor's favorite charity. Funeral services are at 1 PM Tuesday January 14 at Shackelford's Bolivar Chapel with burial in Walnut Grove Cemetery near Hornsby.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020