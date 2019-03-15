|
Glen Dams
Sharon - Glen Dams, of Sharon, TN, lost his battle with cancer on Sunday, March 10, 2019 while hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN. Glen was born May 13, 1958 in Watseka, Il to Vern and Arlene (Hofer) Dams.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Marsha (Gossage) Dams, his son Nate Dams (Anna), his daughter Nicole Dams (Dwayne Costello), his brother Gregory Dams (Barb), several nieces and nephews and one very precious granddaughter, Gabby Dams.
Glen was a life-long Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He was semi-retired after successfully operating a Western TN camping resort for 20 years. He enjoyed his visits with his granddaughter and his grandcats. He also enjoyed landscaping and yard work.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents, Vern and Arlene (Hofer) Dams, and his older sister, Barb.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Glen's name to any local Chapter. These donations aide victims and family members with their challenges. Private cremation services were held.
John 3:16 - Romans 8:28
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 15, 2019