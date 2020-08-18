Glenna Tedford
Jackson - Glenna passed away peacefully at home in Jackson, Tennessee on August 16, 2020. She was born on July 20, 1948, in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Kenneth Ferree and Deane Ferree Mikel. She was raised by her loving grandparents Glen and Mabel Ferree.
Glenna enjoyed life growing up in Hayti, Missouri. She participated in many school and church activities including band, basketball, softball, chess club, chorus, honor society and had the honor of being named Homecoming Queen. She attended First Baptist Church and taught bible school.
Her passion and caring for animals is well known among those who knew her. She has donated generously to animal organizations for the care and support of needy animals. Her three cats, Ginger, Pepper and Sammy were like children to her and she loved them dearly. Glenna also enjoyed feeding the birds and made sure they never went without food or water.
Glenna took pleasure in gardening and planting flowers. She loved to share her vegetables and flowers with her friends and neighbors. Her knowledge and love of gardening was well known.
Glenna would always greet you with a smile and she never met a stranger. She had a gift of gab and a way with words that strengthened her many friendships. Her sense of humor, her laugh and her love of life will be greatly missed. She had an ability to brighten your day in her own unique way.
Glenna was united in marriage to her beloved husband Richard Tedford on March 31, 2010, who has been a constant source of support and care for her.
Glenna was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Ferree; her stepmother, Mary Ferree; her stepfather, Kenneth Mikel; her grandparents, Glen and Mabel Ferree and Hattie Williams; her sister, Sharon Lausted; and her niece, Kara Mizera.
Glenna is survived by her husband, Richard Tedford; her mother, Deane Mikel; sisters Beth Burkhardt and her husband Terry, Lynne Haines and her husband Charlie, Tracy Helsel and her husband Dave, and Kendra Soto and her husband Harry; a niece Erin Robertson and her husband Wes, and their children Charlie Rae and Blake Ryan.
A very special thank you to her best friend Charlotte DeRouen for her unwavering support, love, and all the care and companionship she gave to Glenna.
Thank you to the Kirkland Cancer Center. A special thank you to Dr. Shuang Fu, Amy Bryant, Janice, and Candy. Thank you to all the nurses on the infusion floor for all the prayers, love and hugs shown to Glenna. Thank you to Hospice of West Tennessee with special thanks to Lisa and Melanie. Thank you to Lacy Mayle Mann for the love, visits, and flowers, and to Elise Lobo Dougan for the beautiful music Glenna enjoyed and looked forward to. Also thank you to Rena Caldwell for her love, prayers, and support. She loved you all.
A Celebration to Honor Glenna's Life will be announced at a future date.
The family wishes for any memorial donations to honor Glenna's love of animals be made to Animal Care Center for Spay and Neuter of Jackson, 23 Pinnacle Drive, Jackson, TN 38301.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University, Jackson, TN 38305.731.668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
. Facebook/Arrington Funeral Directors.