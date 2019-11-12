|
|
Gloria Arlene Kemp Franklin
Jackson - Gloria Arlene Kemp Franklin, age 80 of Jackson, passed away on November 8, 2019 at Tennessee State Veterans Home in Clarksville, TN.
The family will receive friends and loved ones at a visitation to be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. The funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. with Bill Franklin officiating. Entombment will be in the Mausoleum at Highland Memorial Gardens.
For a more detailed and complete obituary or to sign the digital guestbook, please visit our website at GeorgeASmithandSons.com
George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019