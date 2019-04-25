Services
Mercer Brothers Funeral Home
501 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 423-4922
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Mercer Brothers Funeral Home
501 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Jackson, TN
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hurts Chapel C.M.E. Church
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Hurts Chapel C.M.E. Church
Jackson - Funeral Services for Gloria Jean Pettis, age 67, will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Hurts Chapel C.M.E. Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Pettis died, Friday, April 19, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Ms. Pettis will begin Thursday morning, April 25, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Ms. Pettis will lie-in-state on Friday afternoon, April 26, 2019 at Hurts Chapel C.M.E. Church from 1:00 PM until time of service.

She is survived by two children, Cedric Johnson and Shantell Pettis; three sisters, Carolyn Ozier, Canoria Williams, and Paulette (Erick) Brimm; one brother, Ronald "Wolf" Pettis; and five grandchildren.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 25, 2019
