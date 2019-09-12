|
Gloria Sherrill
Henderson, TN -
Gloria Armour Sherrill, age 81 died Monday evening September 9, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Sherrill was born and reared in the Laurel Hill Community of Chester County, the daughter of the late German Cullwell and Reesie Lee Redmon Armour. She attended Chester County schools and graduated from West Tennessee Business College. She married Billy Jack Sherrill in 1954 and they made their home on the Sherrill Farm in the Wilson School Community all their married life.
She worked for Salant and Salant for five years, Chester County Hwy Department, Modern Woodman for ten years, and in social services for the Department of Human Services for thirty-seven years. She had also worked on the farm and assisted her husband in home construction.
She was a charter and current member of the Antioch Baptist Church for sixty five years, where she taught Sunday school, played the piano, was a member of the choir, and was well known for her delicious cooking.
She enjoyed water sports, quilting, cooking, and camping.
She is survived by her husband of sixty five years Billy Jack Sherrill, two daughters; Renee Jordan and husband Tony and Cindy Jones and husband Darrell, six grandchildren: Dylan Dyer(Jordan); Dustin Jones (Rebecca); Casey Jordan; Morgan Jones(BFF-Hannah Brake); Paul Jordan(Brandi); and Amy Owens (Cole), and seven great grandchildren: Hadley and Adeline Dyer; Cadence and Sara Jordan; Paige, Charlie, and Grayson Owens and a sister Sylvia Grissom.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Crystal McEarl and four brothers: Ladell Armour, Warren Armour, Ishmael Armour, and Donald Armour.
Funeral services will be 2 PM Friday at Shackelford Funeral Directors Crook Avenue Chapel with Tony Jordan, Cindy Jones, Darrell Jones, Renee Jordan, Sylvia Grissom, and Carl Teel officiating. Burial will follow at Unity Cemetery at Jacks Creek.
The family will receive friends at Shackelford Crook Avenue beginning at 4 PM Thursday.
Shackelford Funeral Directors
Henderson, Tennessee
731-989-2421
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 12, 2019