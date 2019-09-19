|
|
Glynda Thompson
Jackson - Mrs. Glynda Jane Thompson age 77 of Jackson, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Jackson Madison County General Hospital.
A celebration of life will be conducted Friday, September 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary of Poplar Heights Baptist Church with Dr. Jim Koonce officiating. The Thompson family will receive friends on Friday at the Church from 1:30 p.m. until the service hour.
Medina Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements. 731-783-1110 Online registry at www.MedinaFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 19, 2019