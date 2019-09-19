Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Sanctuary of Poplar Heights Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Sanctuary of Poplar Heights Baptist Church
Jackson - Mrs. Glynda Jane Thompson age 77 of Jackson, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

A celebration of life will be conducted Friday, September 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary of Poplar Heights Baptist Church with Dr. Jim Koonce officiating. The Thompson family will receive friends on Friday at the Church from 1:30 p.m. until the service hour.

Medina Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements. 731-783-1110 Online registry at www.MedinaFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 19, 2019
