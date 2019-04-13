Services
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 427-5555
For more information about
Grace Bray
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Bray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Gale Dolbeer "G.g." Bray


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grace Gale Dolbeer "G.g." Bray Obituary
Grace Gale Dolbeer "G.G." Bray

Jackson - Grace Gale Dolbeer "G.G" Bray, age 78 of Jackson, passed away on Wednesday evening, April 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

The family will receive friends and loved ones from 10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 in The Commons at St. Luke's Episcopal Church.

The funeral service will be at 12 noon at St. Luke's Episcopal Church with The Rev. Gayle McCarty, Rector, officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Columbarium of St. Luke's Church.

A complete obituary will be in Sunday's edition of The Jackson Sun.

George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now