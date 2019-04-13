|
|
Grace Gale Dolbeer "G.G." Bray
Jackson - Grace Gale Dolbeer "G.G" Bray, age 78 of Jackson, passed away on Wednesday evening, April 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 in The Commons at St. Luke's Episcopal Church.
The funeral service will be at 12 noon at St. Luke's Episcopal Church with The Rev. Gayle McCarty, Rector, officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Columbarium of St. Luke's Church.
A complete obituary will be in Sunday's edition of The Jackson Sun.
George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 13, 2019