Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Englewood Baptist Church Chapel
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Englewood Baptist Church Chapel
Greg Moore


1964 - 2019
Greg Moore Obituary
Greg Moore

Jackson - David Gregory "Greg" Moore, 55, of Jackson, TN departed this life and was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven on August 30, 2019. Greg was a paraplegic for the past 35 years from an auto accident.

Greg is survived by his parents, David B. Moore of Houston, MS and Barbara Ross (Billy) Harris of Memphis; his brothers, Stephen (Stephanie) Moore of College Grove, TN and Alan (Lesa) Moore of Houston, MS and his sister, Kathy Aden; eight nieces and nephews; and his Englewood Baptist Church family of 43 years.

To celebrate his life, Dr. Philip Jett will conduct a service at 11 AM on Saturday, September 21st at Englewood Baptist Church Chapel with visitation beginning at 10 AM.

Memorial contributions may be made to Englewood Baptist Church, 2239 N. Highland Ave., Jackson, TN 38305.

An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com (615)377-0775
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
