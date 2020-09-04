Rev. GUy M. Milam
Seymour - Rev. Guy M. Milam, age 85 of Seymour, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, having lived a blessed life of Christian service. He grew up in Gibson County, Tennessee. Guy attended Northside High School and graduated from Harrison-Chilhowee Baptist Academy, where he met his wife, Maxine Milam, of 61 years. Through the years, he served as pastor for 61 years of many Southern Baptist churches beginning his ministry in West Tennessee and then onto East Tennessee. He was known for his love of people, his concern for their souls, and his friendliness. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Milam, parents, Finis and Rena Milam, daughter, Laura Elizabeth Milam, brothers, Alton Milam, Otis Milam, and JW Milam, sisters, Mildred Williams, Sue Bell, and Ruth McDaniels. Survivors:
Wife: Dianne Milam. Sons: Roger Milam, Jeff Milam (Chris). Daughter: Jenny Phelps (Charlie).
Grandchildren: Josh Phelps, Zack Phelps, Candice Smith (Andy), and Merritt Milam. Great-grandchildren: Michael Phelps, Zoey Phelps, and Asher Smith. Brother: Jerry Milam (Nancy)
Sister: Jane Blankenship. Several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
The family would Like to thank Caris Hospice for their care and compassion. You may send flowers or in lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to, Harrison-Chilhowee Baptist Academy, (Kings Academy) 202 Smothers Drive, Seymour, TN 37865. Funeral Service 11 AM Sunday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Charles Bailey, Rev. Joseph Emmert and Rev. Chuck Young officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow in Seymour Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 3-7 PM Saturday at Atchley Funeral Home Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (865)577-2807. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
. If you are unable to attend you may view the service via livestream at our AFH Seymour YouTube Channel.
(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGRWVAqvVDS7iILv_NuOSuA