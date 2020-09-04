1/1
Rev. GUy M. Milam
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GUy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. GUy M. Milam

Seymour - Rev. Guy M. Milam, age 85 of Seymour, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, having lived a blessed life of Christian service. He grew up in Gibson County, Tennessee. Guy attended Northside High School and graduated from Harrison-Chilhowee Baptist Academy, where he met his wife, Maxine Milam, of 61 years. Through the years, he served as pastor for 61 years of many Southern Baptist churches beginning his ministry in West Tennessee and then onto East Tennessee. He was known for his love of people, his concern for their souls, and his friendliness. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Milam, parents, Finis and Rena Milam, daughter, Laura Elizabeth Milam, brothers, Alton Milam, Otis Milam, and JW Milam, sisters, Mildred Williams, Sue Bell, and Ruth McDaniels. Survivors:

Wife: Dianne Milam. Sons: Roger Milam, Jeff Milam (Chris). Daughter: Jenny Phelps (Charlie).

Grandchildren: Josh Phelps, Zack Phelps, Candice Smith (Andy), and Merritt Milam. Great-grandchildren: Michael Phelps, Zoey Phelps, and Asher Smith. Brother: Jerry Milam (Nancy)

Sister: Jane Blankenship. Several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

The family would Like to thank Caris Hospice for their care and compassion. You may send flowers or in lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to, Harrison-Chilhowee Baptist Academy, (Kings Academy) 202 Smothers Drive, Seymour, TN 37865. Funeral Service 11 AM Sunday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Charles Bailey, Rev. Joseph Emmert and Rev. Chuck Young officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow in Seymour Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 3-7 PM Saturday at Atchley Funeral Home Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (865)577-2807. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com. If you are unable to attend you may view the service via livestream at our AFH Seymour YouTube Channel.

(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGRWVAqvVDS7iILv_NuOSuA




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Atchley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atchley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 4, 2020
Diane, Roger, Jenny, Jeff and grandchildren I pray GOD gives you peace and comfort during this time. Guy was such a great and caring man. He will always have a special place in my heart.
Lori Pearcy
Friend
September 3, 2020
I learned about the Lord at Galilee Church where Guy Milam preached when I was a little girl. Wonderful man! Jenny, Charlie, Josh and Zack, my condolences and a prayer for your family.
Carolyn Martin
Acquaintance
September 3, 2020
Roger Jenny and Jeff I’m so sorry for your loss! I loved your dad very much. He played a very important roll in so many lives! I’m thankful to have known him! He will never be forgotten! I’m praying for your family.
Sherrie Cupp Black
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved