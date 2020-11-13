Harold Miller



Jackson - Mr. Harold Ray Miller, 73, of Jackson formerly of Huntingdon, Tennessee passed away Thursday November 12, 2020.



Funeral services will be conducted 3:00PM Sunday November 15, 2020 in the Chapel of Dilday-Carter Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Carroll Memorial Gardens. Brother Lynn Stapleton officiating.



Mr. Miller was born October 18, 1947 to the late Albert Miller and Effie Ringold Miller. He was a member of West Jackson Baptist Church and the owner of Miller Contractors. Proceeded in death by a brother Jimmy Miller.



He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Sanders Miller of Jackson, Tennessee; two sons Gary (Cindy Melton) Miller of Jackson, Tennessee and Collin (Cindy McAlexander) Miller of Jackson, Tennessee; one sister Dorothy Moody of Huntingdon, Tennessee; one sister-in-law Jean Miller of Huntingdon, Tennessee; three grandchildren Halie Miller Anglin, Cade Miller and Cash Miller.



The family will receive friends at Dilday-Carter Funeral Home on Sunday from 11:00AM until time of services at 3:00PM.



In lieu of flowers donations made to: West Jackson Baptist Church 580 Oil Well Road Jackson, Tennessee 38305; Huntingdon Missionary Baptist Church 111 Lexington Street Huntingdon, Tennessee 38344 or First Baptist Church Huntingdon 108 Church Street Huntingdon, Tennessee 38344.



Dilday-Carter Funeral Home in charge of arrangements 650 High Street Huntingdon, Tennessee 731-986-8281.









