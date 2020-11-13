1/
Harold Miller
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Miller

Jackson - Mr. Harold Ray Miller, 73, of Jackson formerly of Huntingdon, Tennessee passed away Thursday November 12, 2020.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00PM Sunday November 15, 2020 in the Chapel of Dilday-Carter Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Carroll Memorial Gardens. Brother Lynn Stapleton officiating.

Mr. Miller was born October 18, 1947 to the late Albert Miller and Effie Ringold Miller. He was a member of West Jackson Baptist Church and the owner of Miller Contractors. Proceeded in death by a brother Jimmy Miller.

He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Sanders Miller of Jackson, Tennessee; two sons Gary (Cindy Melton) Miller of Jackson, Tennessee and Collin (Cindy McAlexander) Miller of Jackson, Tennessee; one sister Dorothy Moody of Huntingdon, Tennessee; one sister-in-law Jean Miller of Huntingdon, Tennessee; three grandchildren Halie Miller Anglin, Cade Miller and Cash Miller.

The family will receive friends at Dilday-Carter Funeral Home on Sunday from 11:00AM until time of services at 3:00PM.

In lieu of flowers donations made to: West Jackson Baptist Church 580 Oil Well Road Jackson, Tennessee 38305; Huntingdon Missionary Baptist Church 111 Lexington Street Huntingdon, Tennessee 38344 or First Baptist Church Huntingdon 108 Church Street Huntingdon, Tennessee 38344.

Dilday-Carter Funeral Home in charge of arrangements 650 High Street Huntingdon, Tennessee 731-986-8281.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Dilday-Carter Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dilday-Carter Funeral Home
650 High Street
Huntingdon, TN 38344
731-986-8281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dilday-Carter Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved