Harry Raney
Jackson - Private graveside services for Mr. Harry Henry Raney, age 75, will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020, at 11 AM at Ridgecrest Cemetery with Bro. Barry Scott officiating.
Mr. Raney passed away on April 17, 2020, at Humboldt Nursing Home. He was born on July 23, 1944, in Jackson TN, to the late James Raney and Bonnie Azbill Raney.
Mr. Raney is survived by his aunt Nellie Wyatt and several cousins.
Mr. Raney received his Master's Degree from Memphis State University. He was a teacher for Memphis - Shelby County School System until he retired.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020