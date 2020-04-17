Services
Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home - Jackson
403 E BALTIMORE ST
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 424-2424
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Raney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Raney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Raney Obituary
Harry Raney

Jackson - Private graveside services for Mr. Harry Henry Raney, age 75, will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020, at 11 AM at Ridgecrest Cemetery with Bro. Barry Scott officiating.

Mr. Raney passed away on April 17, 2020, at Humboldt Nursing Home. He was born on July 23, 1944, in Jackson TN, to the late James Raney and Bonnie Azbill Raney.

Mr. Raney is survived by his aunt Nellie Wyatt and several cousins.

Mr. Raney received his Master's Degree from Memphis State University. He was a teacher for Memphis - Shelby County School System until he retired.

Lawrence - Sorensen Funeral Home (731) 424-2424
Published in The Jackson Sun from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -