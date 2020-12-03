Harry Scott, Jr.



Henderson - Henderson, TN: Harry A. Scott, Jr. age 90 passed away December 2, 2020 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.



Harry was born August 29, 1930 in Memphis the son of the late Harry A. and Mattie Gladys Cain Scott. He graduated from Chester County High School in 1948. He joined the TN National Guard and continued to raise purebred Hereford cattle on the family farm. He married Mary Ruth Roberts in 1954. Two weeks later they were at Gary Air Force Base, TX where LT Scott entered Pilot Training. He received his Army Aviator Wings from Fort Sill, OK. He returned to the TN National Guard and a year later it was back to Gary Air Force Base, TX and graduated from Helicopter Training in 1956. He then entered active duty 1956-1959. He was one of a few army aviators to be awarded the Air Medal during peacetime. He flew the helicopters for oil companies to oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico, before becoming a full time flight instructor for the army guard. He served as company and Battalion commander. He was a graduate of the command and General Staff College. He retired in 1983 as the State Army Aviation Officer with Rank of Colonel. He had over 9000 hours of accident-free flight hours in fourteen types of aircraft and helicopters. He was a Shriner, member of the Elks Lodge and a Charter member of the Army Aviation Association.



He is survived by a daughter, Michelle Scott Ramirez of Tampa, FL; a son, Christopher K. Scott and wife Angela of Henderson; four grandsons and four great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth of sixty years, two sons, Jeffrey A. Scott and Harry A. 'Butch', III and a sister, Dorothy Hoover.



Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Henderson - Crook Ave. Chapel with Ken Frye officiating and military honors will follow at Henderson City Cemetery.



The family will receive friends at Crook Ave. on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and then on Sunday from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store