Hayes Howell (Hal) Burleson, Sr.
Mar. 2, 1932 - Oct.27, 2019
The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Skyline Church of Christ in Jackson, TN. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 12:00 at the church.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Skyline Church of Christ, 1024 Skyline Dr., Jackson, TN 38301 or www.skylinechurch.com/church-family.
A complete notice can be located at www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com or Facebook/Arrington. For additional information, please call 668.1111
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019