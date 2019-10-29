Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Skyline Church of Christ
Jackson, TN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Skyline Church of Christ
Jackson, TN
More Obituaries for Hayes Burleson
Hayes Howell (Hal) Burleson Sr.

Hayes Howell (Hal) Burleson Sr.


1932 - 2019
Hayes Howell (Hal) Burleson Sr. Obituary
Hayes Howell (Hal) Burleson, Sr.

Mar. 2, 1932 - Oct.27, 2019

The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Skyline Church of Christ in Jackson, TN. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 12:00 at the church.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Skyline Church of Christ, 1024 Skyline Dr., Jackson, TN 38301 or www.skylinechurch.com/church-family.

A complete notice can be located at www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com or Facebook/Arrington. For additional information, please call 668.1111
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
