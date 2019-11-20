|
|
Hazel Bailey
Jackson - Hazel D. Bailey, 84, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Jackson. She was born in Dover, TN to the late J. A. and Chloe Cox. She retired after 25 years as the Education Department Secretary at West Jackson Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son; James Bailey (Lisa) of Jackson,; two daughters, Mary Lynn Haskins (Phil) of Medina and Martha Bailey of Chattanooga.She had 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband J. T. who died in 1983.
The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12 noon at West Jackson Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 1 PM.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019