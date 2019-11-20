Services
West Jackson Baptist Church
580 Oil Well Rd
Jackson, TN 38305
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
West Jackson Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
West Jackson Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Bailey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Bailey Obituary
Hazel Bailey

Jackson - Hazel D. Bailey, 84, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Jackson. She was born in Dover, TN to the late J. A. and Chloe Cox. She retired after 25 years as the Education Department Secretary at West Jackson Baptist Church.

She is survived by a son; James Bailey (Lisa) of Jackson,; two daughters, Mary Lynn Haskins (Phil) of Medina and Martha Bailey of Chattanooga.She had 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband J. T. who died in 1983.

The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12 noon at West Jackson Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 1 PM.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -