Services
Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home
1641 E. Main Street
Humboldt, TN 38343
(731) 784-1414
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Church at Sugar Creek (First Baptist Church)
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Church at Sugar Creek (First Baptist Church).
Resources
H.b. Fisher

H.b. Fisher Obituary
H.B. Fisher

Humboldt - Funeral services for Mr. H. B. Fisher, age 93, will be held at 2 PM on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Church at Sugar Creek (First Baptist Church). Visitation will be Friday from 12 PM until service time at the church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Fisher, a building contractor, electrician, US Army veteran, member of the Exchange Club, the Jaycees and Humboldt First Baptist Church, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at his home.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Helen Fisher; three daughters, Diane Wright, Barbara (Jerry) Culpepper and Mindy (Denny) Summar all of Humboldt; four grandchildren, Melissa (Lyle) Swingler, Ashley (Beth) Culpepper, Brett Smith and Glover Wright; three great grandchildren, Lizzie Swingler, Josie Culpepper and Ella Kate Swingler; and several nieces and nephews.

Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home

731-784-1414

www.SheltonFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Jackson Sun from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
