Helen BrandonJackson - Helen McAlexander Brandon, 86, went to be with her Lord, after a short illness, Saturday evening May 30, 2020 with her family by her side. She was preceded in death her husband of 56 years, Russell Brandon.This strong great lady has no accolades after her name as some women might have. Instead, she devoted her life to her family. She did not travel extensively or belong to any country clubs or society/social clubs. She lived for her family. She grew up in the Great Depression and vowed to work hard so that her daughter would not have to suffer poverty as she and her sister did.After working many positions at South Central Bell she retired as an engineer. She was famous for her home cooking, especially Sunday night family dinners, as well as sharing dishes with the neighborhood. Nobody around her was hungry! She then used her talent of making beautiful floral arrangements for The Flower Patch Florist, Nell's Flower Box and Nancy's Carousel. One thing she always said, "I don't want flowers at my funeral unless they have roots on them".She was born August 17, 1933 in Shelbyville, TN the daughter of the late Harlan and Lois Watson McAlexander. She was a member at Forest Heights United Methodist Church where she served as Church Bazaar Coordinator for several years.She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Dorothy Helton.Helen is survived her daughter, Regina Swartwood and husband Doc, nieces, Dianna Woodburn, Vicki Rose, Amanda Chilcutt, Olivia McCaskill, Chloe Lott and nephew Jon Helton.SERVICES: Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00AM at Highland Memorial Gardens with Rev. Ron Hale officiating. Observing and honoring social distancing the family will be having a graveside visitation from 10:00AM until service time at 11:00AM.In Lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to Forest Heights United Methodist Church, 863 W. Forest Ave, Jackson, TN 38301. fhumc.com