Services
Lea & Simmons Funeral Home
1280 S. Dupree Ave.
Brownsville, TN 38012
(731) 772-8880
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fellowship Baptist Church
Milan, TN
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lea & Simmons Funeral Home
1280 S. Dupree Ave.
Brownsville, TN 38012
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Lea & Simmons Funeral Home
1280 S. Dupree Ave.
Brownsville, TN 38012
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Marbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Marbury

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Marbury Obituary
Helen Marbury

Jackson, Tennessee - Mrs. Helen Forsythe Marbury, age 81 passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at her home in Jackson, TN. Her Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. in the Fellowship Baptist Church, Milan, TN and Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 1:00 - 2:00 P.M. in the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home. In addition to being a pastor's wife for 51 years at churches located in Gibson, Obion and Wayne Counties, she was also employed as an office manager/bookkeeper for various local businesses. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Milan, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Rev. Edward Earl Marbury, her parents, Cordie L. and Faye Taylor Forsythe, two brothers, Johnny Forsythe and Jesse Forsythe and her sister, Ann Marbury. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Hatfield (Jack), her son, Timothy Edward Marbury (Rhonda), and grandson, Cody Marbury (Cesalee), step granddaughter, Jamie Alvine, step grandson, Jason Hatfield and three step great grandchildren, Austin Long, Gage Hatfield and Jenna Hatfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideon's International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now