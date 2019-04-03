|
Helen Marbury
Jackson, Tennessee - Mrs. Helen Forsythe Marbury, age 81 passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at her home in Jackson, TN. Her Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. in the Fellowship Baptist Church, Milan, TN and Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 1:00 - 2:00 P.M. in the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home. In addition to being a pastor's wife for 51 years at churches located in Gibson, Obion and Wayne Counties, she was also employed as an office manager/bookkeeper for various local businesses. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Milan, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Rev. Edward Earl Marbury, her parents, Cordie L. and Faye Taylor Forsythe, two brothers, Johnny Forsythe and Jesse Forsythe and her sister, Ann Marbury. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Hatfield (Jack), her son, Timothy Edward Marbury (Rhonda), and grandson, Cody Marbury (Cesalee), step granddaughter, Jamie Alvine, step grandson, Jason Hatfield and three step great grandchildren, Austin Long, Gage Hatfield and Jenna Hatfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideon's International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 3, 2019