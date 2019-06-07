|
|
Helen Mercer
Jackson - Funeral services for Helen Mercer, age 96, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 12:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Mercer passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at her residence.
Visitation will begin Friday morning, June 7, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Mrs. Mercer will lie-in-state on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until time of service.
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 7, 2019