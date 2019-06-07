Services
Mercer Brothers Funeral Home
501 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 423-4922
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mercer Brothers Funeral Home
501 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Jackson, TN 38301
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mercer Brothers Funeral Home
501 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Jackson, TN 38301
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Mercer Brothers Funeral Home
501 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Jackson, TN 38301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Mercer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Mercer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Mercer Obituary
Helen Mercer

Jackson - Funeral services for Helen Mercer, age 96, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 12:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Mercer passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at her residence.

Visitation will begin Friday morning, June 7, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Mrs. Mercer will lie-in-state on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until time of service.
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now