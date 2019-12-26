|
|
Henry Dawson Phillips
Trenton - Henry Dawson Phillips, 90, of Trenton, Tennessee, passed away on December 23, 2019.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Trenton First United Methodist Church with visitation immediately preceding at 9:00 a.m. Rev. Randy Cooper of Martin First United Methodist Church and Rev Brian Griffith of Trenton First United Methodist Church will preside.
Burial will be at Ebenezer Cemetery near Malesus at 594 Medon Malesus Road at 12:30 p.m. Funeral arrangements are being handled by George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home.
Henry was born in Jackson, Tennessee on November 3,1929. He graduated from Jackson High School in 1949. He attended Union University, and after service in the U.S. Navy during the Korean war, he completed his B.S. degree at Memphis State University in 1957.
Henry married Gertrude (Trudy) Bonner on January 7, 1953. They were married 66 years.
In 1965, Henry became District Manager of Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative in Perry County, a position from which he retired in 1991. For many years, he and his family lived in Linden where he was very active in Linden First United Methodist Church. He was involved in local civic organizations and coached children and youth sports teams in support of his three sons. In retirement he enjoyed golf and spending time with grandchildren.
Henry is survived by his beloved wife, Trudy, his brother Lawrence Phillips, son Edward (Sara), son John (Leda), son Charles (Robin), eleven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, John, and Richard.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Linden First United Methodist Church or Trenton First United Methodist Church.
George A. Smith and Sons, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019