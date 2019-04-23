Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Disciple Hall of First United Methodist Church
Jackson, TN
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church
Jackson, TN
Henry Harrison Obituary
Henry Harrison

Jackson - Henry Harrison, age 82 of Jackson, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 in Jackson.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church Jackson with burial following in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 1p.m. in Disciple Hall of First United Methodist Church Jackson.

A complete obituary will be in Thursday's edition of The Jackson Sun.

George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 23, 2019
