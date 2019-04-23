|
|
Henry Harrison
Jackson - Henry Harrison, age 82 of Jackson, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 in Jackson.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church Jackson with burial following in Ridgecrest Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 1p.m. in Disciple Hall of First United Methodist Church Jackson.
A complete obituary will be in Thursday's edition of The Jackson Sun.
George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 23, 2019