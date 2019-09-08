|
|
Herbert Hicks Replogle, Jr.
Jackson - Herbert Hicks Replogle, Jr., age 91 of Jackson, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 in Jackson, TN.
The family will receive friends and loved one on Monday evening, September 9, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.
The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday morning, September 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery with full military honors.
A complete obituary will be in Monday's edition of The Jackson Sun.
George A. Smith and Sons South Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 8, 2019