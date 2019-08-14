|
Herman Alexander
Jackson - Herman Eugene Alexander, age 89, passed away on August 12, 2019. He was born on May 16, 1930 in Jackson, Tennessee. He was a beloved father and husband to his wife, Joita, for 67 years. He was a member of Parkview Baptist Church for over 70 years where he served as a deacon. He retired from McCowat-Mercer Press after fifty years where he was vice president of the lithographic department.
He is survived by daughters Phyllis (Bill) Robinson, Nancy Conner, and son Mark (Debbie) Alexander, seven grandchildren: Lee Conner, Amy Conner, Matthew (Jessica) Conner, Chris (Alicia) Robinson, Michael (Melissa) Robinson, Cheryl (Matthew) Brown, Hannah Alexander, and nine great-grandchildren: Raina, Reagan, Kendall, Audrey, Luke, Alissa, Isaac, Issabelle Joita, and Lincoln.
Mr. Alexander was preceded in death by his wife Joita Alexander, his parents Samuel and Mamie Alexander, son Joe Alexander, and son-in-law Ike Conner.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 14th from 5:00-8:00PM and one hour prior to the service at the George A Smith and Sons, South Chapel. The services will be held Thursday, August 15th at 11:00AM at George A. Smith & Sons, South Chapel in Jackson, Tennessee. Burial will be at Hollywood Cemetery. Pallbearers are Chris Robinson, Michael Robinson, Lee Conner, Matthew Conner, Bill Robinson and Matt Brown.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 14, 2019