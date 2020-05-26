|
Hillard Collins
Lavinia - Hillard R. Collins, age 82, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
He was born in Madison County, TN on March 1, 1938, the son of the late Roy E. and Helen Brown Collins. H. (as he was known) was a graduate of Southside High School and served in the National Guard for 8 years. He was quick witted, very generous, and constantly doing Kingdom work for the Lord by giving out Bibles as he traveled the country, always presenting the Gospel. Always active in his church, he was a church deacon starting in 1969, served as Sunday school director and in many other needed places of service. He was currently a member of Lavinia Baptist Church. H. was a self-employed entrepreneur; involved in convenient stores, Black Angus cattle farming, and other investment ventures. He loved his family, always making sure they were taken care of. Quail hunting, fishing, spending time on the beach searching for seashells, and reading were his favorite past times. He loved reading Westerns and most of all reading Christian Books, especially the Bible.
H. is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gwendolyn Phillips Collins of Lavinia, TN; two daughters, Andrea Arnott, Jennifer Henley and husband Hunter; four grandchildren, McKenna Burns, Aspen Henley, Jenna Henley, and Will Henley; two sisters, Sarah Dahlstrom, Faye Rushing, and one brother Chris Collins. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Noble Brown.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1:00PM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Bro. Steve Osborne officiating. The family will be receiving friends observing restricted social distancing from 11:00AM until service time at 1:00PM in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in Maple Springs Cemetery.
Those serving as pallbearers will be Jerry Collins, Jack Collins, Johnny Prescrove, Bruce King, Larry Collins, and Randall Butler.
The family is requesting that no blooming flowers be sent due to allergy issues. They are requesting that memorial contributions be directed to Gideons International of Jackson, 30 Sutton Place, Jackson, TN 38305, or the .
Published in The Jackson Sun from May 26 to May 27, 2020