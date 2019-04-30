|
Hiram Wallace (Red) Henson, Sr.
- - Hiram Wallace (Red) Henson Sr. passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the age of 84. Services for Mr. Red will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Ronk Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Matt Herndon officiating.
Mr. Henson was born October 23, 1934 in Blytheville, AR. to his parents Louis Oliver Henson and Lillie Agathabell Lovelady Henson. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dolores Henson; brothers, Lawrence Wilson Henson, Thomas Eugene Henson; and sister, Eva Joyce Burleson.
Surviving relatives include sons, Hiram Henson Jr. (Audrey), Steve Henson, Eric Henson Sr., Chris Henson; daughter, Michelle Henson George; sister, Mildred Maxine Dunaway; fourteen grandchildren, Leslie (Barry), Amber, Sam, Daniel, Megan, Halee, Caleb, McKenna, Dustin, Brad, Joe, Eric Jr., Cade, Heather; and 19 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers for the service- Steve Henson, Daniel Henson, Brad Burleson, Eric Henson Jr., Barry Burleson, and Cade Henson.
Honorary Pallbearers- Robert Glidwell, Ricky Cruse, Dylan Laman, Scott Hopper.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 30, 2019