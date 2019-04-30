Services
Ronk Funeral Home - Alamo
106 South Bells Street P.O. Box 326
Alamo, TN 38001
(731) 696-5555
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Ronk Funeral Home - Alamo
106 South Bells Street P.O. Box 326
Alamo, TN 38001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hiram Henson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hiram Wallace (Red) Henson Sr.


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hiram Wallace (Red) Henson Sr. Obituary
Hiram Wallace (Red) Henson, Sr.

- - Hiram Wallace (Red) Henson Sr. passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the age of 84. Services for Mr. Red will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Ronk Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Matt Herndon officiating.

Mr. Henson was born October 23, 1934 in Blytheville, AR. to his parents Louis Oliver Henson and Lillie Agathabell Lovelady Henson. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dolores Henson; brothers, Lawrence Wilson Henson, Thomas Eugene Henson; and sister, Eva Joyce Burleson.

Surviving relatives include sons, Hiram Henson Jr. (Audrey), Steve Henson, Eric Henson Sr., Chris Henson; daughter, Michelle Henson George; sister, Mildred Maxine Dunaway; fourteen grandchildren, Leslie (Barry), Amber, Sam, Daniel, Megan, Halee, Caleb, McKenna, Dustin, Brad, Joe, Eric Jr., Cade, Heather; and 19 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers for the service- Steve Henson, Daniel Henson, Brad Burleson, Eric Henson Jr., Barry Burleson, and Cade Henson.

Honorary Pallbearers- Robert Glidwell, Ricky Cruse, Dylan Laman, Scott Hopper.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now