|
|
Hubert Cletus McLemore
Jackson - Mr. Hubert Cletus McLemore, 94, passed away on October 18, 2019, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital after a sudden illness. He had been a resident at the Maplewood Health Care facility during the past year.
Cletus was born in Corinth, Mississippi, spent his childhood on the family farm, and attended Farmington school. At the age of 19, he began serving two years in the United States Marine Corps during World War II in the Pacific Area, Hawaii, and received a rifle expert weapons qualification. After his honorable discharge, he worked on various jobs, including construction, and as a fireman on the Illinois Central Railroad. He spent the majority of his life in Jackson where he met his wife and retired as a mill operator at the Consolidated Aluminum Corporation (CONALCO) in Jackson. His favorite hobby was gardening.
Cletus lived a life of integrity and was a devoted husband to his wife, Inez, for over 71 years; a loving Dad to his son Stephen and wife Sally; and a loving Granddaddy. He was a member of St. John's Lodge no. 332. Cletus was also an active member of Calvary Baptist Church and served as a deacon. Having accepted Jesus Christ as his savior, he now happily resides in heaven for eternity.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Inez Dukes McLemore; parents, James W. (Whit) and Willie Rebecca F. McLemore of Corinth, MS; brothers, Eber H. McLemore, Mancel L. McLemore, and James Willis (J.W.) McLemore of Corinth, William Floyd McLemore of Memphis, half-brother Clarence L. McLemore of Bay, AR; sisters, Gracie Thomas of Chesterton, IN, Lula Hardin of Corinth, and half-sister, Elsie Maness of Courtland, AL. Cletus is survived by his son, Stephen W. McLemore and wife Sally of Knoxville, TN; grandsons, Wade S. McLemore and wife Sarah of Clermont, FL, David W. McLemore and wife Brittany of Houston, TX, Joseph E. McLemore and wife Britney of Winter Garden, FL; and four great grandchildren, Paul David McLemore and Charlotte Anne McLemore of Houston, and soon expected twins Reagan Jo McLemore, and Ryann McLemore of Winter Garden, FL.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers along with Ricky Lutrell, Bobby Hart, and Mike Rowland. Clay Browning will serve as an honorary pallbearer. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 25, from 9-10 am at the North Highland Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home. A service to celebrate Cletus's life will begin at 10:00 AM, officiated by Rev. Gary Snuffin. The interment service will immediately follow with military honors at the Hollywood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 119 Oil Well Road, Jackson, Tennessee 38305.
George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019