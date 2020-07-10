1/1
Ida Grace Crowley
Ida Grace Crowley

Jackson - Ida Grace Crowley, age 24, lost her struggle on July 2, 2020. She was born on July 18, 1995 in Jackson, where she lived her short life.

Grace had an energetic personality, a beautiful smile, a face full of freckles, and a contagious laugh and made everyone around her join in. She loved a good scary movie. She loved Chinese food. She loved the water and could swim like a fish since she was 2 years old. She was sweet, a Christian with a kind heart, but also mean as a snake. But most of all, she loved her family.

Grace leaves behind her son, Kaden Little of Jackson, whom she loved him so much and thought he was the most beautiful boy; her parents: Tiki Deaton and Brad Crowley, both of Jackson; 2 brothers: James Matthew Crowley and wife Janna, and their children, Sunny, Daisy and Forrest, all of Jackson; William Garrett Crowley and his sons, Oaklee, of Trenton, and Chance, of Jackson; and her only living grandparent, Brooksie Norris of Blue Goose. She also leaves close family members: Delores and Wade Harley, and their children Wil and Kate, from Nashville; and a dear friend, Amber Wilson, of Jackson.

SERVICES: Visitation will be Tuesday, July 14 at Arrington Funeral Directors from 12 pm to 2 pm. Funeral service will follow at 2 pm. The visitation and funeral will be for family and close friends only. Burial will follow at Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions be directed to Jack Gean Shelter for Women, 64 Jack Gean Drive, Savannah, TN, 38372 in memory of Grace Crowley.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305. 731.668.1111. www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com. Facebook/Arrington Funeral Directors






Published in The Jackson Sun from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
