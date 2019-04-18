|
|
Ida Porter Feldman
Jackson - Ida Porter Feldman died on April 10, 2019. Miss Ida was born in rural Coxville on December 20, 1918. She was one of nine surviving children of Ira and Catherine Porter. She celebrated her 100th birthday this past December with family and friends.
Miss Ida lived independently until age 95, doing her own cooking, cleaning, and housework, and often bringing treats to the neighbors. She was an avid Master Gardener and was active in Friends of the Jackson Library and a Shakespeare Club. For the past five years, she lived at Regency Retirement Village in Jackson.
Miss Ida was married to Jules Feldman for 47 years, until his death in 1990. She is survived by three sons, Kenneth (Jane Ann), Roger (Rachel Halpern) and Robert (Pamela); two sisters, Erie Kate McCord and Edwina Bunch; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A Graveside Service at Cox's Chapel Cemetery, 2126 Salem Road, Humboldt, TN, will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 18, 2019