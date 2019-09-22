|
|
Ilene Neely Jones Durham
Beech Bluff - Ilene Neely Jones Durham was born June 2, 1928, and made it home September 20, 2019. She married Lester Durham on April 30, 1955, and they were married for 64 years. Ilene was born in Madison County to William Taylor Jones and Allie Mae Walters Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Paul Jones, and great granddaughters, Gabbi and Bella Grisham.
Ilene was blessed with brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Brothers include Thomas Earl (Thelma) Jones, Floyd (April) Jones and Lloyd (Lynette) Jones. Sisters include Sarah Matlock and Wilma Sue Bibee.
Ilene's light was her children, Mike (Kathy) Durham, Richard (Carolyn) Durham and Randy (Marie) Durham.
Her passion was her grandchildren, Kelly Durham, Jama (Justin) Pilkington, Jason (Megan) Durham, Ashley "Addy" (Brian) Grisham, Lesley Durham, Jeremy (Heather) Durham, Taylor (Amber) Jones, and Ruth (Gregg) Calkins.
Her heart was full with multiple great-grandchildren, Peyton Durham, Alex and Harrison Bragg, Kate and Alex Gray, Coleman Durham, Bryar and Brooks Durham, Mila and Ella Grisham.
She leaves a legacy to all that knew her as a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and above all, a women of great faith and a prayer warrior that has finally received the great reward that she lived for each and every day.
Home going services for Ilene "Grandmaw" Durham will be Monday, September 23, 2019, at 3pm at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, from 4-7pm and Monday, from 1-3pm.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 22, 2019