Ira Childress
Jackson - Ira Childress, 78, died on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at his home.
He is survived by his wife Joyce Brumley Childress; his sons, Todd Childress and Brian Childress and his wife Melissa and their child, Brayden Childress.
SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors, with the service to follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Oakfield Cemetery in Oakfield, TN.
In lieu of flowers donation can be directed to the Madison Haywood Developmental Services, PO Box 11205, Jackson, TN 38308 in honor of Todd Childress.
A complete notice is available on the Arrington Facebook page or its website at www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 6, 2019