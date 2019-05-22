Irene Kent Bishop



Jackson - Irene Kent Bishop, age 91, died on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.



She was born in Enville, TN on October 3, 1927, the daughter of the late Travis L. and Myrtle Kent Bishop. Irene was a graduate of Union University in 1949, the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY in 1956 and the former Memphis State College in 1977 with a master's degree in Elementary Education. She worked on staff for the Springfield Baptist Church of Springfield, TN, the Tennessee State Sunday School Department in Nashville, TN, the First Baptist Church of Martin, TN and the First Baptist Church of Cullman, AL. She later served as an educator for twenty-five years in Jackson and Adamsville. Irene was a long-time member of West Jackson Baptist Church, working with children, youth and Golden Agers. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Sorority of Women Educators as well as the Zeta Tau Alpha national women's fraternity. Freddie her pet companion was her love and joy.



She was preceded in death by her only sister, Hazel B. Bishop.



SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with Rev. Ron Hale and Rev. Lonnie Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.



Friends will be received from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service.



It is requested the Joyce Corley Sunday school class and Golden Agers of West Jackson Baptist Church sit in a group for the service.



