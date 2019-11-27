|
|
Jack A. Wilson
Jackson - Jack A. Wilson, age 72, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at West Jackson Baptist Church, with Rev. Ron Hale officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service at the church.
A complete notice is located at www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com or Facebook/Arrington 668.1111
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019