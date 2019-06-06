Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
North Jackson Church of Christ
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
North Jackson Church of Christ
Jack Christie Jr.


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack Christie Jr. Obituary
Jack Christie, Jr

Jackson - Jack Christie, Jr., age 82, died on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Frances Christie, a son, David Christie and a daughter, Cynthia Lindsey (Clint), grandchildren, Alaina Weaver (Brandon) and Garrett Evans and two great grandchildren, Riley and Marley Weaver.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at North Jackson Church of Christ. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the church prior to the service.

A complete notice can be read at www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 6, 2019
