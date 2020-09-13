Jacques Baer "Buddy" Glassman
Jackson native, J.B. "Buddy" Glassman, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 11, 2020 at the young-at-heart age of 82. Well known for his uniqueness and zest for life, Buddy cared deeply for this family and friends, whom he would check in with frequently. He was involved in many activities, touching many lives, and creating wonderful lasting friendships.
He enjoyed morning coffee with friends, finding the perfect fishing hole, and golfing, where he would enjoy collecting stray balls more than playing the sport itself. Buddy also played on the local senior league softball team.
He frequently enjoyed walks in the woods and through his neighborhood. One of his favorite pastimes was spending time at yard sales and getting to know those he met. On weekends he was a staple at the Farmer's Market.
He loved to dance and play the harmonica. Buddy could often be spotted at the VFW, and occasionally, he would visit local senior homes to dance with its residents.
For his friends, family and "kin folk" he would travel from Alaska to Europe and several places in between for a visit. He lived his life fully and lived his life simply, finding the good in everyone.
A 1955 graduate of Jackson High School, Buddy continued his education, graduating from the University of Alabama in 1959, where he was a brother of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. From 1959 until 1966, Buddy honorably served his country in the United States Army and was discharged with the rank of Captain.
In 1963, Buddy received his law degree from the Southern Law School in Memphis. Buddy had already begun a family with his first wife, Gay Glassman, who passed away in 2017. He then started his own law practice in downtown Jackson, representing a variety of clients for more than 45 years.
Soon afterwards, while continuing to practice law, Buddy worked with his mother, Sadie, at the Jackson Supply Company, which was started by his father, Cleveland. Later, he assumed ownership of this popular general store and worked there until its closing in 1978. He then opened Buddy's Pawnshop, which he ran until his retirement in 2004.
Buddy served his community as a board member of the International Rock-A-Billy Hall of Fame, board member of the A Vision for You treatment center, a member of the Jackson Downtown Rotary Club, a member of the Jackson Jaycees, and president of the Tennessee Pawnbrokers Association. Buddy was also a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, and at the age of 79, became a volunteer at Team Read, where he tutored second-grade children once a week. At his 80th birthday celebration, former Mayor Jerry Gist honored Buddy with a key to the City of Jackson and also the State of Tennessee General Assembly passed a resolution in his honor.
Buddy was a longstanding member, former president, and board member of the Congregation B'nai Israel Synagogue in Jackson. Buddy and his family shared their compassion to others by welcoming several of the congregation's student rabbis to the community by opening their home to friends and family.
His love of friends and family was his top priority. He lost his beloved wife Brenda in 2010. He is survived by his six children: Hal Glassman and wife Kristy of Düsseldorf, Germany; Glen Glassman of Madrid, Spain; Craig Glassman and wife Lesa of Jackson; Vickie Moore and husband John of Three Way, TN; Terrie Elder and husband Daniel of Jackson; Kim Adkins and husband Greg of Nashville
Buddy had seven grandchildren: Scottie Ikner (husband Jason Ikner), Kayla Moore (fiancé Ryan Landers), Adam Glassman, Sara Glassman, Zane Glassman, Abbey Adkins, and Max Glassman. He had four great grandchildren: Kenzie, Jacobe, Clara, Adlee, with another great grandchild expected in 2021
He is preceded in death by his younger sister Susan Glassman, and his parents Cleveland and Sadie Kastleman Glassman.
The immediate family will hold a private service in his honor and a celebration of his life will be held in the future. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Congregation B'nai Israel, P.O. Box 10906, Jackson, TN, 38308.
Medina Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 302 W. Church Avenue in Medina is in charge of arrangements. 731-783-1110 or www.medinafuneralhome.com
