James A. Boone
Coulmbia - James A. Boone, age 78, formerly of Jackson, TN, died on July 3, 2020 at his Columbia, TN residence.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with David Powell and Josh Cook,Ministers officiating. The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service.
Mask and social distancing will be required to attend.
A complete notice can be found at www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
or Arrington/Facebook. For additional information, please call 668.1111