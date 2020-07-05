1/1
James A. Boone
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A. Boone

Coulmbia - James A. Boone, age 78, formerly of Jackson, TN, died on July 3, 2020 at his Columbia, TN residence.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with David Powell and Josh Cook,Ministers officiating. The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Mask and social distancing will be required to attend.

A complete notice can be found at www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com or Arrington/Facebook. For additional information, please call 668.1111






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved