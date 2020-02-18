|
James Alexander Joshlin
Born August 17, 1944--Died February 9, 2020.
James (Jim) Alexander Joshlin, 75, Sardis, TN, succumbed to his illnesses is on February 9th, 2020.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents William Robert & Clara Bogard Joshlin, his three sisters Emily Jaeger, Maxine Wilson, Betty Morris, and his brother Leon Joshlin. Jim is survived by his wife Glenda of 54 years, daughters Robin Jones and CJ Joshlin, granddaughter Katie Jones Shavers, grandson Scott Jones, grandson-in-law Brandon Shavers, his great grandson Braydon Shavers, his brothers William & Charles Joshlin, and the many loving members of his extended family.
Jim was born on August 17, 1944 and raised in the Memphis area where he met the love of his life, his loving wife Glenda. After being drafted and spending several years in the military (including time in the Vietnam war) and returning to the states, he and Glenda settled in the Sardis, TN area, partnering with Glenda's parents, JT && Ellistine Meggs in a dairy farm, before Jim started working full-time for the Post Office. He was an active member of the Austin's Chapel Church of Christ, spending many years serving as a Deacon and then an Elder. He was a brilliant man who was kind when possible, honorable and just to his code of ethics, even when he had to stand up to hardships to do the right thing, an outstanding Christian man who was a positive influence on everyone he came in contact with. He always had time to help others and was always interested in the welfare of others even while dealing with his many years of illness.
We were so blessed to have him in our lives. At this point the family request that although we are very sad and will miss him greatly that all celebrate the gift of his life with us and be happy to know that he is at peace with God and is free of all pain. A celebration of his life will be held at Austin's Chapel Church of Christ at 10am on Saturday, February 22, 2020. The family request any memorial gifts to be in the form of donations to the Austin's Chapel Church of Christ Missionary Fund in lieu of flowers. Austin's Chapel Church of Christ is located at 585 Austin's Chapel Road, Sardis, TN 38371.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020