Dr. James Barney Witherington III
Covington - Dr. James Barney Witherington III passed peacefully in his home on April 3, 2019, surrounded by family. As a devoted healer practicing in West Tennessee for 37 years, Dr. Barney was a fourth generation physician. He graduated high school from Memphis University School and undergraduate from Rhodes College. He obtained a Master's from UT and Medical Degree from LSU. He was Board Certified, a Fellow of The American College of Physicians, and on The Tennessee Medical Board of Governors. Before pursuing his career in medicine, he was remembered fondly as a teacher of Biology at Byars Hall in Covington, TN.
Dr. Barney was a kind and gentle soul who was passionate about life, family, and friends. He had a great appreciation for nature and the outdoors. He enjoyed anything relating to locomotives and travel by rail. He was a fan of all things Disney. Barney also possessed a marvelous sense of humor, and would appreciate it, for posterity, if no one plundered his favorite fishing hole.
Dr. Barney is survived by his wife, Ann; three children: Suzanne Warren (Kellam), Barney, (Beth), and Rob (Rachel); three grandchildren: John Kellam Warren, Benjamin Witherington, and William Witherington; three siblings: Annie Clowney, Dr. John Witherington, and Randle Witherington.
Dr. Barney and his family would like to thank all of the medical staff at the Jackson Clinic, Kirkland Cancer Center (Jackson,TN), and Vanderbilt University Hospital for the excellent care they provided him during his illness. They thank their friends and family for their enormous outpouring of support and prayers.
Services will be held at Ebenezer CP Church, 70 Witherington Rd., Mason, TN 38049, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, with visitation from 1:00-2:00 p.m. and a memorial service at 2:00 p.m.
The Family requests that any memorials be sent to Ebenezer CP Church or The Kirkland Cancer Center in Jackson, TN.
