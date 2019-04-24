James Earl Jolly



Jackson - James Earl Jolley passed away during the early morning hours of April 21, 2019 at the Tennessee State Veteran's Home in Humboldt at the age of 88. Funeral services for James Earl will be held on Friday, April 26, at 11:00 am at Spring Creek Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 10 am. Officiating will be Rev. Kenny Spray. Burial will follow at Latham's Chapel Cemetery.



James Earl grew up around the Cedar Grove, Spring Creek and Medina communities. He was a graduate of North Side High School in Jackson. He served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1955. He later served in the Army National Guard. He worked for a barge company on the Tennessee, Mississippi, and Ohio Rivers for several years and farmed with his father. When his father passed away, he took a job in Jackson. He continued to farm, ran a service station in Medina for several years, and worked at the Milan Arsenal, retiring from Martin Marietta. In retirement, he continued his



favorite hobby of cattle farming until his health declined.



James Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Blake Jolley, Sr. and Edith Mills Jolley of Spring Creek. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Pauline Cotton and Novella (Peggy) Smith. and his brother Blake Jolley, Jr.



James Earl is survived by his brother Raymond Jolley. One of James Earl's great joys in life was his niece and nephews - Kathy McBroom and husband Robert, David Jolley and wife Jane, Harold Alan Smith, Jimmy Jolley and wife Janet, Chuck Jolley and wife Sherry, Andy Cotton and wife Debbie, and Ed Cotton and wife Charlotte, and his great nieces and nephews - Hannah McBroom, Rachel Scott and husband Michael, Logan Jolley, Clay Jolley, Andrew Jolley, Courtney Jolley, Owen Jolley, Blake Jolley, Jonathan Jolley, Emma Cotton, and Hadley Cotton.



James Earl was a faithful member of Spring Creek Baptist Church, where is served as a Deacon and taught Sunday Schools classes over the years, along with serving in a number of other roles. James Earl loved his church family and his long-time neighbors in the Spring Creek community.



Pallbearers will be his great nephews. Honorary Pallbearers are Tim Epperson, JD Middleton, Larry Cochran, David Hinson, Carney Clift, and Kenneth Williams. Special thanks go to James Earl's sister-in­ law Dale Jolley and long-time buddy, Tim Epperson, who provided great help and care for James Earl in his final years.



Memorials may be directed to the Spring Creek Baptist Church, PO Box 77, Spring Creek, TN 38378.



Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN, (731) 668-1111. www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary