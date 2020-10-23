1/1
James Edward (Sugar) Maholmes
James Edward (Sugar) Maholmes

James Edward (Sugar) Maholmes, age 90 made his transition on

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10:30 am.

He is survived by his wife, Annie L. (Johnson) Maholmes, and 7 children: George (Doris), James (Prudence), Glamous (Andrew), Giles, Lora (Israel), Tracy, Carla (Don). He was preceded in death by a son Myles Lee, and a daughter Grindy.

Visitation: Monday, October 26, 2020 from 10:00 am -6:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home: 501 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Jackson, Tenn. 38301

Funeral: Grave Side Services will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at Denmark Missionary Baptist Church 1155 Huntsville Denmark Road, Denmark, TN. 38391. Pastor Daniel L. Bufford, Officiating

At the family's request, there will be no repast following the Grave Side Services.




Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mercer Brothers Funeral Home
501 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 423-4922
