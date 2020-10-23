James Edward (Sugar) Maholmes
James Edward (Sugar) Maholmes, age 90 made his transition on
Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10:30 am.
He is survived by his wife, Annie L. (Johnson) Maholmes, and 7 children: George (Doris), James (Prudence), Glamous (Andrew), Giles, Lora (Israel), Tracy, Carla (Don). He was preceded in death by a son Myles Lee, and a daughter Grindy.
Visitation: Monday, October 26, 2020 from 10:00 am -6:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home: 501 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Jackson, Tenn. 38301
Funeral: Grave Side Services will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at Denmark Missionary Baptist Church 1155 Huntsville Denmark Road, Denmark, TN. 38391. Pastor Daniel L. Bufford, Officiating
At the family's request, there will be no repast following the Grave Side Services.
