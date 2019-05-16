|
|
James Ervin Chatman
Jackson - Funeral Services for James Ervin Chatman, age 81, will be Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at East Jackson Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Chatman died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.
Visitation for Mr. Chatman will begin Thursday morning, May 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Chatman will lie-in-state on Friday morning, May 17, 2019 at East Jackson Church of Christ from 10:00 AM until time of service.
Published in The Jackson Sun on May 16, 2019