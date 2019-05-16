Services
Mercer Brothers Funeral Home
501 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 423-4922
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Mercer Brothers Funeral Home
501 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Jackson, TN 38301
Lying in State
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
East Jackson Church of Christ
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
East Jackson Church of Christ
Jackson - Funeral Services for James Ervin Chatman, age 81, will be Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at East Jackson Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Chatman died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Chatman will begin Thursday morning, May 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Chatman will lie-in-state on Friday morning, May 17, 2019 at East Jackson Church of Christ from 10:00 AM until time of service.
Published in The Jackson Sun on May 16, 2019
