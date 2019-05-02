Services
Shackelford Funeral Directors Of Henderson
304 Crook Ave
Henderson, TN 38340
(731) 989-2421
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Pinson - James L. McBride age 89 passed away April 29, 2019 at his son's home.

He was born May 22, 1929 in McNairy County and raised in Henderson County, the son of the late Jonas Franklin and Julie Evelyn Smith McBride. He attended schools in Henderson County. He was a bridge foreman for the Madison County Hwy Department for nineteen years and then worked as a crane operator for Owen Construction until his retirement in 1991. He married Juanita Vandiver in 1947. They enjoyed camping and hunting since his retirement. He loved to turkey hunt and spend time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Pinson Baptist Church.

Mr. McBride is survived by a son, Larry McBride of Pinson; two grandchildren, Jay McBride (Beth) and Joe McBride (Christy) and four great grandchildren, Kelcey McBride (Duran Johnson), Korbin McBride (Samantha Cupples), Savannah McBride (Dustin Ramey) and Joseph McBride and two great-great grandchildren, Braxten Anderson, Laney Ramey and a daughter-in-law, Pam McBride of Pinson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Juanita Joyce Vandiver McBride, November 4, 2018 two brothers, Willard Odell McBride and Jerry Wayne McBride and a sister Cara Nell Ervin.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday at Shackelford Funeral Directors - Crook Avenue with Rev. John Gaters officiating. Burial will follow in Chester County Memory Gardens.

Published in The Jackson Sun on May 2, 2019
