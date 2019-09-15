|
|
James Lee "Jimmy" Honen
Jackson - James Lee "Jimmy" Honen, age 67, died on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a two-month illness.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at North Jackson Baptist Church,3768 Hwy 45 Bypass, Jackson, TN 38305. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
A complete notice is available at www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com or Arrington Facebook, 668.1111
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 15, 2019