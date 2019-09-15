Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
North Jackson Baptist Church
3768 Hwy 45 Bypass
Jackson, TN
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for James Honen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Lee "Jimmy" Honen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Lee "Jimmy" Honen Obituary
James Lee "Jimmy" Honen

Jackson - James Lee "Jimmy" Honen, age 67, died on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a two-month illness.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at North Jackson Baptist Church,3768 Hwy 45 Bypass, Jackson, TN 38305. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

A complete notice is available at www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com or Arrington Facebook, 668.1111
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arrington Funeral Directors
Download Now